2nd Whistleblower Confirms DOJ interfered with Hunter Biden investigation. Bigly.

JUST IN: Whistleblower Gary Shapley confirms to CBS News that the Department of 'Justice' stepped in to protect the Biden family, saying Hunter expensed prostitutes, a sex club membership and hotel rooms for drug dealers.

"If this was any other person, they would likely have already served their sentence."

Shapley also said any leads that led to Joe Biden were immediately blocked.

"There was certain investigative steps we weren't allowed to take that could have led us to President Biden."

The definition of corruption.





https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1673857113779580932?s=20

