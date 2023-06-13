Tom Renz | Day in the Life

This is a special show that I recorded throughout my weekend while traveling across several states, to several events. I wanted to share with you all what it’s like in a ‘day of the life’ of Tom Renz. There’s very little sleep on the road and zero down time. On top of getting ready for the events and researching what I need for my speeches, my legal work and media (like this show) doesn’t stop. The greatest reward of traveling is far and away the incredible people I get to meet across the nation. It’s an honor and a privilege that people care enough to come hear what I have to say. Thank you to all of my supporters, I couldn't do this without your prayers and encouragement. #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #Freedom #PatriotsUnite #Truth #Lawfare #Courage #Fighter #GodWins
