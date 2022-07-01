1-7-22@1001AM The U.S., Russia, Kazakhstan on the Eve of it All Dream edited

A dream God gave me concerning these countries of the United States (U.S.), Russia, Kazakhstan and the Ukraine concerning war that started it's first phase on the eve of it all.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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