BREAKING: FALSE FLAG ATTACK IN MOSCOW! - Was It The USA & Israel? - They Want WW3!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the false flag terror attack in Moscow on the Crocus City Hall which is a concert hall built by a Muslim. Nearly 100 people are dead and the media wants us to believe that ISIS carried out the attack despite it making absolutely no sense considering it's Ramadan, Russia is supportive of Muslim countries and the building itself was built by a Muslim. Besides, ISIS is quite literally just the CIA, MI6 and Mossad in disguise. Everyone in the middle east knows this. This is obviously a provocation for war as the media claims the attackers attempted to flee to Ukraine. The attackers claimed they were told they would get half a million Rubles over Telegram messages if they committed the attack. It could not be more obvious that this is a false flag. Why would an Islamic terror group attack Moscow and not Israel in the midst of everything? Russia has been speaking out against Israel. Well, it's quite obvious. Mossad wanted to create an event in Russia that would push Russians to attack Americans, Ukraine and European nations as the Great Reset speeds up and the currency reset takes place. The CIA even admits that they knew this would happen ahead of time. Let's not be gullible. They need World War 3 in order to force Western Civilization into a full scale collapse. It's an excuse. Order out of chaos.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media