(MIAC #242) Alarm Bells: Forecasting Food Prices Divide & Conquer Right Now

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Jason Liosatos host of Global Peace Radio and Outside the Box YT Channel with David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss changes in a seemingly insane society as food prices are increasing, electromagnetic changes in the Sun are happening causing crop losses as the worlds population wanders through a hazy slumber. What is the solution for this on a personal level where 400 years cycles meet modern culture.
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#globalgrains #grandsolarminimum #croplosses #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #jasonliosatos #preparation #foodprices
•How the UK will blend into the EU Unified Defense Force
•N. African grain growing zones are coming on line
•2021-2022 first global food shocks
•USDA Forecasts coming in far lower than forecast
•Proxies where climate changed during the Maunder Minimum
•Michael Mann, Tim Ball & Mark Stein Hockey Stick
•Potomac River incredibly low October 2019
•October 2019 blizzard USA crop grow zones
•Reestablishing the ethical alarm bells
•Sixth stratospheric eruption in 2019
•Australia experiencing a mega drought
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