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Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
METHYLENE BLUE'S Half Life - You NEED to Know About THIS!
Methylene Blue is one of the first anti viral drugs ever created, it is an organic blue dye that has been used in endless amounts of studies that prove it has a wide array of nootropic, healing, detox, and health optimization benefits that can result in people resolving many different health issues and symptoms when ingesting it consistently, safely and correctly.
And one thing people really need to be aware of before they even start ingesting Methylene Blue is its half life and if you want to find out why you need to know about this, what half life means, and much more around this topic in regards to Methylene Blue make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
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