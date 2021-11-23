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WEF WARNS: GLOBAL WARMING TO DISRUPT FINANCIAL SYSTEM, "FREEZE" BANK ACCOUNTS
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130 views • November 23, 2021
ice.age.farmer


In its latest predictive propaganda, the World Economic Forum asks, "What if extreme weather FROZE your bank account?" It is clear that deliberate interruptions to critical infrastructure are coming, and will be blamed on climate change in order to make the case that an imagined "climate disaster" requires carbon lockdowns and the totalitarian response for which the technocrats have been salivating for generations. Prepare for these disruptions -- particularly to our food -- now!

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/23/wef-warns-global-warming-to-disrupt-financial-system-freeze-bank-accounts/

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⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
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FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
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LINKS:
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1462798146929573897

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Category DIY & Gardening
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
global warmingcyber attackindiaice age farmerfinancial systemwefclimate lockdown
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