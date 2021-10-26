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13 Year old boy dies from vaccine ..Warning ..
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40 views • October 26, 2021
Thirteen year old boy dies from vaccine shot..
I felt I wanted to post this though upsetting to watch as we can no longer water down the truth as to what's really going on or we become desensitised to the truth...
I felt I wanted to post this though upsetting to watch as we can no longer water down the truth as to what's really going on or we become desensitised to the truth...
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