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Flaxseed Oil & Vitamin E for Hair! Amazing!
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61 views • October 02, 2021
Flaxseed oil is great for strengthening and growing hair. It is chalk full of Omega 3 fatty acids, fiber, & protein. Flaxseeds are also a rich source of vitamins and minerals. And all of this adds up to great hair!
The recipe is simple: 1/4 cup of WHOLE (not ground) flaxseeds and 2 cups of filtered water. That’s it!
As a finisher, I use colorless vitamin E oil, as this is super healthy for my hair and will not turn my grey hair yellow.
Great for all hair types. Try it, you’ll love it!
The recipe is simple: 1/4 cup of WHOLE (not ground) flaxseeds and 2 cups of filtered water. That’s it!
As a finisher, I use colorless vitamin E oil, as this is super healthy for my hair and will not turn my grey hair yellow.
Great for all hair types. Try it, you’ll love it!
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