How Can You Use The Law Of Assumption?

Is It Time To Let Go Of Everyone Else And Take Control Of Your Life? Master Lama Rasaji Walks Us Through How You Can Use The Law Of Assumption To Take Control Of Your Life.
These Simple Steps Will Allow You To Become The Co-Director And Transform Your ‘Seed Thoughts’ Into Reality. This Can Be Used To Change Your Bank Account, Relationships And Lots More!
Listen In To Learn More!
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 46, Law Of Assumption. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-46-law-of-assumption/
