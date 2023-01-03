Τα ερπετοειδή στην γη κ' ο πόλεμος των γονιδίων(Real reptalian woman).Παναγιώτης Τουλάτος

Σε αυτό το βίντεο γίνεται αναφορά στην μόλυνση του Αδαμ και της Εύας από τον Όφι καθως και ένα αποκαλυπτικο βίντεο των ημερών μας που επιβεβαιώνει όλα όσα λενε οι Γραφές στην Γένεσι.Κοινωνάτε όσο υπάρχει ακομα χρονος με πίστη!!!Άμεσα!!!
Πηγή βίντει Heliosradio/panagiotis Toulatos
