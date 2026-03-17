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Marco Rubio Predicted War With Iran In 2015, Including Military Aspirations For Nuclear Weapons
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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'I want this recorded for history': Marco Rubio’s 2015 Iran warning resurfaces and looks spot on. "Iran will use the funds to build missiles to use against us, and then the atomic bomb." A 2015 video has recently been recirculating in American conservative circles, in which Marco Rubio, then a Republican senator from Florida, warned against the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated by Barack Obama's administration.


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