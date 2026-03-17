Marco Rubio Predicted War With Iran In 2015, Including Military Aspirations For Nuclear Weapons

'I want this recorded for history': Marco Rubio’s 2015 Iran warning resurfaces and looks spot on. "Iran will use the funds to build missiles to use against us, and then the atomic bomb." A 2015 video has recently been recirculating in American conservative circles, in which Marco Rubio, then a Republican senator from Florida, warned against the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated by Barack Obama's administration.





Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0aLb_CuRqbkRVDj8Y8hDze&si=JaU3a3D6pa_oz7S8





2025: Year of TERROR. Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living And SDAs https://youtube.com/live/fygHBtGVYLM





2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking https://youtube.com/live/Wp1OvsDDscI





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