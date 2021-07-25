© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RETURNING TO YOUR ANCIENT SELF
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • July 25, 2021
A cosmic event is coming "very, very soon" that will cause a universal release of souls, moving all to a higher vibration. But there will be those who do not understand and will be uncomfortable, acting out in ways that may cause character assassination. Meanwhile, some will awaken to who they really are at the soul level, being able to see the past life connections to others in our lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.