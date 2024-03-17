URGENTE VS TRATADO PANDEMIAS !

¡¡ UN LLAMADO URGENTE A ACCIONAR TODO AL ALCANCE PARA DETENER LA NUEVA EMBESTIDA DE LA MAFIA BANCARIA-FARMACÉUTICA, PARA ACABAR CON TODA DEMOCRACIA EN EL MUNDO !!
¡¡ PARA MAYO DE 2024 QUIEREN TENER APROBADO EL MECANISMO PARA ELLO !!
¡¡MANIFESTARSE ANTE EL SENADO, HABLAR CON TODOS LOS SENADORES POSIBLES, EXIGIRLES SU POSTURA CONTRA ÉSTO, TOMAR LAS OFICINAS DE LA OMS EN AV. MARINA NACIONAL, PARAR EL TRÁFICO, DIFUNDIR, VOLANTEAR, SOLICITAR CITA CON TODA AUTORIDAD RELACIONADA CON ÉSTO, TODO LO QUE PUEDAS HACER !!
VE Y DIFUNDE LOS VIDEOS DE brigheon.com/channels/feriljor ANTES DE QUE SEA TARDE !
