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Was St. Emerentiana Baptized? Unbaptized Martyrs?
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0 view • November 20, 2021
People will want to watch this video to the end because there are important points covered throughout the video. Further, there’s a powerful quote from the Roman Breviary, affirming the true position on baptism, near the end.
The permanent page for this particular video is here: https://endtimes.video/emerentiana-baptism-martyrs/
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The permanent page for this particular video is here: https://endtimes.video/emerentiana-baptism-martyrs/
Sign Up For Our E-mail List Here: https://mhfm.email
https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video
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