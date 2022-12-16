Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fear The Lord And Be Humble.

Proverbs 15:33 (NIV).

33) Wisdom’s instruction is to fear the Lord,

and humility comes before honor.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Every Christian fears The Lord for He is God.

Christians must be humble about their Narrow Path.

For example, they cannot expect the non-Christian to follow scriptural values.

