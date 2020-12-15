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Platos Alegory To The Cave The Matrix Broken Triangle (pre homoHyperdimensionalis)
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26 views • December 15, 2020
Video Mashup pre 2020 with an outlook on dwelling in illusions or walking the paradise way now...
Not sure who made it but there are many fair use quotes and teasers to content you can try to find again...
Keys: Plato, Socrates, cave, slave, illusion, I am that I am, extasy, trauma, polyvagal cycle
Remember Culture is to let the extasy of our children persist forever!
Not sure who made it but there are many fair use quotes and teasers to content you can try to find again...
Keys: Plato, Socrates, cave, slave, illusion, I am that I am, extasy, trauma, polyvagal cycle
Remember Culture is to let the extasy of our children persist forever!
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