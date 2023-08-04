Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 4, 2023 - Why our world is drowning in MASS MENTAL ILLNESS: How to heal trauma and advance consciousness for human progress

0:00 Intro

1:11:47 The Sense of Smell

23:17 Climate Cult

49:32 Negative Hallucination





- Using essential oils to reawaken neurology and enhance intelligence

- The three steps to eliminating toxic fragrances and re-growing sensory sensitivity

- You can revolutionize your sensory experience of the world while transcending the normal

- The great "deadening" - efforts by the establishment to make everyone NUMBED DOWN

- Why receding from the sensory abundance of the world leads to mental illness

- Mass #mentalillness results in people clinging to mirage narratives

- #ClimateChange is a mental illness mirage; #Transgenderism is another mass mental illness

- Experiencing abuse, molestation or other serious wounds puts many people on a track of receding from reality

- An obsession with the materialistic model of the world is also a sign of mental illness

- Negative hallucinations: The mentally ill DELETE all evidence and observations to protect their inner wounds

- This is why facts don't matter to climate cultists: They are living in an artificial reality consistent with their belief that humanity must be destroyed in order to stop the pain

- How to overcome wounds, find inner courage and face the world as a mature adult rather than a frightened child

- Nearly all western national leaders operate as frightened, wounded children rather than capable adults

- Tuning fork #healing, sound healing, vibrational medicine, light healing and womanhood

- Full interview with the founder of Freedom Law School on #taxation and government theft





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/