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Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 4, 2023 - Why our world is drowning in MASS MENTAL ILLNESS: How to heal trauma and advance consciousness for human progress
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23836 views • August 04, 2023

0:00 Intro

1:11:47 The Sense of Smell

23:17 Climate Cult

49:32 Negative Hallucination


- Using essential oils to reawaken neurology and enhance intelligence

- The three steps to eliminating toxic fragrances and re-growing sensory sensitivity

- You can revolutionize your sensory experience of the world while transcending the normal

- The great "deadening" - efforts by the establishment to make everyone NUMBED DOWN

- Why receding from the sensory abundance of the world leads to mental illness

- Mass #mentalillness results in people clinging to mirage narratives

- #ClimateChange is a mental illness mirage; #Transgenderism is another mass mental illness

- Experiencing abuse, molestation or other serious wounds puts many people on a track of receding from reality

- An obsession with the materialistic model of the world is also a sign of mental illness

- Negative hallucinations: The mentally ill DELETE all evidence and observations to protect their inner wounds

- This is why facts don't matter to climate cultists: They are living in an artificial reality consistent with their belief that humanity must be destroyed in order to stop the pain

- How to overcome wounds, find inner courage and face the world as a mature adult rather than a frightened child

- Nearly all western national leaders operate as frightened, wounded children rather than capable adults

- Tuning fork #healing, sound healing, vibrational medicine, light healing and womanhood

- Full interview with the founder of Freedom Law School on #taxation and government theft


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Keywords
mike adamsvaccinesdemocratsleftistspoliticsamericahumanityeconomygenocideusachaosfood collapsemedical tyrannyexterminationstudioanti-vaxxerscrazy newssituation update
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