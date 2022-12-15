Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Doctors from all over the world are calling for an immediate stop of 5G radiation on human mankind
205 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published 17 hours ago |

Doctors call for an immediate stop of 5G and the latest info showed the connection between 5G and the new "vaccines" aka operating systems. On one hand the tech pollutes the environment via high levels of EMFs, on the other hand it generates a signal to the "vaccines", and then the smart matter is triggered into high gear, those liquid magnets that you saw moving almost as having an intelligence of their own. In fact they are microbots programmed to form new pathways and always find a new structure, that is why people always move once they got the "vaccine". There is more to the subject but a general picture is formed.Protect yourself from 5G and Wifi radiations with a tested and proven product the best in the market: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/AultHome/AUL651/

Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket