Meet Samuel, a new fighter of the Russian 70th regiment:
-“I came from Africa, the hottest continent in the world, to join the generation that stood up to defend the Russian Federation, the Motherland.”
◾️Samuel literally underwent the rite of baptism and accepted the Orthodox faith. Now he is mastering both the Russian language and Russian military affairs at the same time.
