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A Simple Plan for Citizen Justice
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1023 views • July 20, 2020
WATCH ON OmniverseTV: https://vimeo.com/440087829
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A Simple Plan for Citizen Justice:
5G, Coronavirus,
War Crimes, Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity
&
International Criminal Code
To support a public interest, collaborative project to investigate, prosecute, try, convict, sentence, and render restorative justice to perpetrators against the public health, wellness, and well-being through the plausible deniability levels of Lockstep 2010-2020, COVID 19, Pandemic 2020, and related activities.
Please Contact:
Website: http://www.peaceinspace.org
Become A Patreon of A Simple Plan for Citizen Justice:
http://www.patreon.com/asimpleplan
Become a Plaintiff in a National Court of the 118 Nations & A Member of our Advisors
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 01-604-733-8134
Skype: peaceinspace
WATCH ON ExopoliticsTV:
WATCH ON TRUETUBE.CO
A Simple Plan for Citizen Justice:
5G, Coronavirus,
War Crimes, Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity
&
International Criminal Code
To support a public interest, collaborative project to investigate, prosecute, try, convict, sentence, and render restorative justice to perpetrators against the public health, wellness, and well-being through the plausible deniability levels of Lockstep 2010-2020, COVID 19, Pandemic 2020, and related activities.
Please Contact:
Website: http://www.peaceinspace.org
Become A Patreon of A Simple Plan for Citizen Justice:
http://www.patreon.com/asimpleplan
Become a Plaintiff in a National Court of the 118 Nations & A Member of our Advisors
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 01-604-733-8134
Skype: peaceinspace
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