One Year After Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal, World is Not Safer With Biden

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One Year Ago, Biden Left Americans and $85 Billion In Weapons in Afghanistan. Biden Failed to Create a Safer World with War in Ukraine; Taliban in Afghanistan. There are still Unanswered Questions One Year After Humiliating Withdrawal from Afghanistan! Biden Created More Dangerous World With Reckless Foreign Policy Decisions, Russia and China More Belligerent and Anti-American Than Ever. To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link https://www.crouere.net/donate Your contributions are gratefully accepted! Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.