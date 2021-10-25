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HOW BAD IS THE SITUTATION? IS THERE REASON FOR HOPE? - GREAT PEOPLE THOUGHT TO BE DEAD, ACTUALLY BEING ALIVE
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182 views • October 25, 2021
HOW BAD IS THE SITUTATION? IS THERE REASON FOR HOPE? - GREAT PEOPLE THOUGHT TO BE DEAD, ACTUALLY BEING ALIVE, IS EVIDENT THAT THE WHOLE PRESIDENT TRUMP, WHITE HATS, AND GLOBAL MILITARY ALLIANCE MOVEMENT IS AS REAL AS THE EBS ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT TO BE PART OF HISTORY
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