618: The Masterplan for New Gaza (Clip)

Only at Davos will one see the disgusting combination of an active genocide and real estate development merged into one. With the bodies and rubble still piled up in Gaza, Trump’s Board of Peace has already started the process of planning how to turn the region into the new Eastern Mediterranean Riviera.





The psychopaths behind the redevelopment of Gaza are opening the project up to international interests with a $1 billion entry fee and a target of over $30 billion. Most will be spent on infrastructure, commercial development, and bringing the labor force to full strength, if there is still anyone alive left to work.





