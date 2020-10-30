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COVID TESTING CENTER SHEFFIELD OBSERVATIONS -- England
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102 views • October 30, 2020
Now check this out this is the first of 3 visits to the covid test centres around Sheffield u would think they would be overrun with the sick and dying not a soul in 2 and a half hours going into this sham !!!.lots of people walking around with cups of tea and blue roll and they did scurry when I started filming this is not about a virus it never was this is about the removal of your freedoms removal of critical thinking they want to turn you and the next generation into drones mindless drones just enough alive to push the buttons and not question a subservient population that will not question your a slave people and what's coming you will not even realise that after your vaccination I seek no glory or fame just to share the truth deep down you know somethings not right !!!.
#FILMYOURTESTCENTER#COVID19#PCRTEST
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#FILMYOURTESTCENTER#COVID19#PCRTEST
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