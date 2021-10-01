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Pro-killing babies activist Maleeha Aziz 'As We Know, PEOPLE Get Pregnant and Not Just Women' [01.10.2021]
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30 views • October 01, 2021
Pro-killing babies activist Maleeha Aziz at House Oversight Committee debates on Texas law regarding killing babies. She says that saying "women get pregnant" is exclusive to the other 1,785+ genders that also get pregnant.
48,634 viewsOct 1, 2021
Memology 102
213K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KYeXJsR4Clk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
48,634 viewsOct 1, 2021
Memology 102
213K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KYeXJsR4Clk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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