Inflation? Deflation? Recession? The Economic Train Wreck, With Guest Phillip Patrick

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
New jobs numbers are out...and they're not what the Biden Administration wants us to believe. Economic contagion is spreading worldwide...as is a growing populist response. What kind of recession are we going to have? Birch Gold's Phillip Patrick joins today's Liberty Report with his insights.