Spiritual Groundwork Part 2
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
5 views • 23 hours ago

Hope and Tivon’s Website for EMF Protection Products:

https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/3/


In this video we discuss the concept of databases, both human-made and divine. While human-made databases can be flawed and subject to manipulation, God's database is all-knowing and accurate, recording every detail of our lives. We talk about the limitations of Satan's knowledge compared to God's omniscience. We caution against relying on AI-powered systems, as they can be biased by the data they are trained on, and may not account for tactics of cognitive warfare.

Read the Blog Post here:

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2025/08/26/part-2-divine-databases-vs-human-databases-understanding-the-spiritual-battle-in-the-digital-age/


holy spiritjesusbiblicalspirit soul and body
