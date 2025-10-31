Spiritual Groundwork Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hope and Tivon’s Website for EMF Protection Products:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/3/
In this video we discuss the concept of databases, both human-made and divine. While human-made databases can be flawed and subject to manipulation, God's database is all-knowing and accurate, recording every detail of our lives. We talk about the limitations of Satan's knowledge compared to God's omniscience. We caution against relying on AI-powered systems, as they can be biased by the data they are trained on, and may not account for tactics of cognitive warfare.
Read the Blog Post here:
https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2025/08/26/part-2-divine-databases-vs-human-databases-understanding-the-spiritual-battle-in-the-digital-age/