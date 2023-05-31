Create New Account
Mind Manipulation — Who is in Control? Part 1 - Ilana Rachel Daniel
23 views
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

“We the consumers are being consumed.” On today’s ‘Good Morning CHD,’ Ilana Rachel Daniel takes viewers through the overt and covert methods of propaganda society faces at the hands of corporations and their own governments. In the age of black mirrors, the prevalence of force-fed mind manipulation through violent video games, subliminal advertising and pornography is undeniable. This episode contains content not suitable for minors. Viewer discretion is advised.

