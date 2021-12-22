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2022 Prices Will Skyrocket Not Economic Activity
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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222 views • December 22, 2021
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Bob Kudla from Tradelikeagenius.com and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how fertilizer shortages are destabilizing countries with rising food prices coupled with natural gas & electricity shortfalls leading to massive crop yield declines. 2022 will be remembered as food insecurity and rationing with a market crash rivaling 1928-1929.Are your prepared and how will you protect your families with food & energy as society begins to collapse. Its going to get messy and scary.




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