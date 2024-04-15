It's All About The Digital Currency And Counterfeiting Money

Read along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/04/its-all-about-digital-currency-and.html

Lynette said something that changed everything. The dollar is worth zero. It wipes out all fiat dollars. Anything giving it's value based on the dollar, anything you can only convert to dollars when the dollar is gone, dollar wiped out anything you have accumulated, all the wealth based on dollars goes away. If you take that back to the creation of the Federal Reserve, which is unconstitutional,. Everything that can only be converted into the dollar, or the gold back, ( lies ), which are worth zero.

All wealth is gone unless it was literally bought with God's constitutional money, gold, and silver coins.

Enter to win a FAMILY PASS to Old School Survival Bootcamp ($500 value) but sharing the website on any social media page: www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com and email Michelle at [email protected] to verify you are registered! Drawing will be Monday 4/15/24 Promo Code RCOSS24, It means Resistance Chicks Old School Survival 2024





Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%