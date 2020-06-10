Forced Vaccinations and Digital Certificates #597

In tonight's episode, your host will be discussing forced vaccinations and digital certificates. Right now, governments and private industries are working to rapidly develop and deploy a coronavirus vaccine. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is a major funder of these efforts, has suggested everyone who receives a vaccine be issued a “digital certificate” proving he has been vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose record of wrong predictions makes him the Bill Kristol of epidemiology, also wants individuals to carry some proof they have been vaccinated.#digitalcertificates #coronavirusscam #wedonotconsentReferencePatriot Watch Media is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!You can now find Patriot Watch Media live shows airing simultaneously at the following links;Visit their official website, store and Patreon!Visit their affiliates!Disclaimer - The views expressed by the guests on our shows does not necessarily reflect the views of Patriot Watch Media. We pride ourselves on presenting all sides of an issue from the best sources available so that our audience may decide for themselves what to accept.**FAIR USE**Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Patriot Watch Media has neither monetized this work nor sought any profit from its distribution.