Dr Peterson Pierre: A New York Supreme Court Judge Has Recently Ruled Vaccine Mandate Invalid

Summary：10/05/2022 Dr. Peterson Pierre: A New York Supreme Court judge has recently ruled the VAX #mandate invalid and that police officers and firefighters who lost their jobs for refusing to get the shot should be rehired as these mandatory mandates represent an improper infringement on an individual's right to make medical decisions
