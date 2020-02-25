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Astroturfed Antifa Shill For DNC Donations In Front Of Starbucks Trump In Milwaukee
Duerst
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1 view • February 25, 2020
Is it me, or do these Starbucks Antifa always just seem so unbearably fake? From Donald Trump's 1/14/2020 appearance in Milwaukee, WI.

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