"Road of Death" near Verbovo, Zaporozhye Region - Overview of the Battlefield and the Circumstances Surrounding the Destruction of Ukrainian Military Equipment

"Road of Death" near Verbovo, Zaporozhye Region
The LOSTARMOUR project provides a general overview of the battlefield and the circumstances surrounding the destruction of Ukrainian military equipment in the Verbovo area.
The footage only shows a small portion of Ukrainian losses, with the count of destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the "killing zone" on the outskirts of the main Russian defense line numbering in the hundreds.
(https://t.me/lost_armour/1731)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.