"Road of Death" near Verbovo, Zaporozhye Region - Overview of the Battlefield and the Circumstances Surrounding the Destruction of Ukrainian Military Equipment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
"Road of Death" near Verbovo, Zaporozhye Region

The LOSTARMOUR project provides a general overview of the battlefield and the circumstances surrounding the destruction of Ukrainian military equipment in the Verbovo area.

The footage only shows a small portion of Ukrainian losses, with the count of destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the "killing zone" on the outskirts of the main Russian defense line numbering in the hundreds.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

