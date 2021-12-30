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Not Your Saviour
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28 views • December 30, 2021
Discussing the Candace Owens exchange with President Trump on the COVID vaccine and booster.
Sources:
Candace Owens interviews Donald Trump
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7vhcaxYTro4&;feature=share
Candace Owens previews interview
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=J5AFQSQUQMU
Mornings With Maria
https://mobile.twitter.com/MorningsMaria/status/1428005084500172803
Sources:
Candace Owens interviews Donald Trump
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7vhcaxYTro4&;feature=share
Candace Owens previews interview
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=J5AFQSQUQMU
Mornings With Maria
https://mobile.twitter.com/MorningsMaria/status/1428005084500172803
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