HOT: John Clauser - "There Is No Climate Emergency!"
channel image
Shocking News - Clips
10 Subscribers
47 views
Published 18 hours ago

American Thought Leaders


Nobel Laureate John Clauser: There Is No Climate Emergency; Climate Models Miss One Key Variable


Source: theepochtimes.com - Link below to the original post


Full Video HERE: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/nobel-laureate-john-clauser-there-is-no-climate-emergency-climate-models-miss-one-key-variable-5486017


Thank you for watching!

Keywords
climatemisskeymodelsthe epoch timesno climate emergencyjohn clauservariablenormal weather

