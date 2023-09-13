HOT: John Clauser - "There Is No Climate Emergency!"

American Thought Leaders
Nobel Laureate John Clauser: There Is No Climate Emergency; Climate Models Miss One Key Variable
Source: theepochtimes.com - Link below to the original post
Full Video HERE: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/nobel-laureate-john-clauser-there-is-no-climate-emergency-climate-models-miss-one-key-variable-5486017
Share - Subscribe - Comment Below
Thank you for watching!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.