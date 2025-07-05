BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE BOSS
The Warrior Channel
The Warrior Channel
133 followers
13 views • 18 hours ago

Thank you for rocking out to THE BOSS with ISNEX! We’re stoked you’re feeling the vibe of this track, which spins politics into a fun, high-energy anthem that’s all about shaking things up with creativity and connection. ISNEX is more than just music—it’s a movement to inspire and unite through our unique sound. To keep the beat going, follow us on X, Rumble, Brighteon, and YouTube, where our handle is always @ISNEXISNEX. Each platform delivers exclusive content, from fresh videos to behind-the-scenes updates, so you’ll never miss a moment of what we’re cooking up next!

 

THE BOSS is just the start of your journey with ISNEX, and we’d love for you to dive deeper into our world. On X, you’ll get real-time updates and connect with our passionate community, while Rumble and Brighteon bring unfiltered, bold content that captures our vision. YouTube is your go-to for our full music catalog, including the visuals that make THE BOSS pop. Search for @ISNEXISNEX, hit follow or subscribe, and share this track with friends who love a clever take on politics with a killer beat. Your support powers our creativity, and we can’t wait to bring you more music that moves you. Welcome to the ISNEX family—let’s keep the rhythm alive!

memorialmohctioiffisnex
