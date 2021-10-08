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Timcast IRL - Pfizer Email Leak Shows Fetal Cells Used To Make Vaccine w/Shane Hazel & James O'Keefe
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91 views • October 08, 2021
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alGdwJeiLg0
Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/
Guests: Shane Hazel
@ShaneTHazel (Twitter)
James O'Keefe
@VeritasVisuals (YouTube)
Merch - https://timcast.creator-spring.com
Hosts:
Tim @Timcast (everywhere)
Ian @IanCrossland (everywhere)
Lydia @SourPatchLyds (Twitter, Minds), @RealSourPatchLyds (Gab, Instagram)
Podcast available on iTunes and Spotify, coming soon to all podcast platforms!
Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/
Guests: Shane Hazel
@ShaneTHazel (Twitter)
James O'Keefe
@VeritasVisuals (YouTube)
Merch - https://timcast.creator-spring.com
Hosts:
Tim @Timcast (everywhere)
Ian @IanCrossland (everywhere)
Lydia @SourPatchLyds (Twitter, Minds), @RealSourPatchLyds (Gab, Instagram)
Podcast available on iTunes and Spotify, coming soon to all podcast platforms!
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