Civil Disobedience: "Just Say No" - In Loving Memory of Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko

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"Anxiety lives where God-consciousness is absent, so we have to fill ourselves with the spirit of God and use that and rely on him ... and that will give us the fortitude to be the David that slays this Goliath."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/exposing-medical-fraud-and-the-great-reset-agenda-rest-in-peace-dr-vladimir-zev-zelenko-video/ref/8/