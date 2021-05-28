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Part 2- FIGHTING EVIL AT THE COUNTY LEVEL
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30 views • May 28, 2021
May 24, 2021
Let's talk about going to your County Board meetings, shall we?
This is a 3-part video that will answer your questions and show you the Supervisors IN THEIR OWN WORDS.
Most importantly, I have TALKING POINTS for you that you can use tomorrow here in Orange County, or whenever your County will be meeting. You can download these talking points at https://thehealthyamerican.org.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors will be meeting tomorrow, May 25th, at the Hall of Administration, 333 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana, CA. Be there by 9:00AM.
We had an amazing turnout 2 weeks ago, and we need to keep going. This is a 10-round fight and we are only in Round 2! We will not be giving up! Are you with me?
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
List your local group for FREE and boost your visibility with California patriots!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
Let's talk about going to your County Board meetings, shall we?
This is a 3-part video that will answer your questions and show you the Supervisors IN THEIR OWN WORDS.
Most importantly, I have TALKING POINTS for you that you can use tomorrow here in Orange County, or whenever your County will be meeting. You can download these talking points at https://thehealthyamerican.org.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors will be meeting tomorrow, May 25th, at the Hall of Administration, 333 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana, CA. Be there by 9:00AM.
We had an amazing turnout 2 weeks ago, and we need to keep going. This is a 10-round fight and we are only in Round 2! We will not be giving up! Are you with me?
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
List your local group for FREE and boost your visibility with California patriots!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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