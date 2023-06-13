Create New Account
Video floating around of alleged security footage of alien seen in Las Vegas (The Alien Deception)
331 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Jim Crenshaw


June 13, 2023


Demons on the loose. CERN has opened a portal to hell it would seem. Are they about to play the final card or is this a distraction?

One problem, the video is dated 5/26/2023

The original story reported that police were called late at night on 4/30/2023

Don't be deceived...


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C6Aplbdds6y/

alienlas vegasetextraterrestrialsecurity footagejim crenshaw

