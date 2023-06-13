Video floating around of alleged security footage of alien seen in Las Vegas (The Alien Deception)

Jim Crenshaw
June 13, 2023
Demons on the loose. CERN has opened a portal to hell it would seem. Are they about to play the final card or is this a distraction?
One problem, the video is dated 5/26/2023
The original story reported that police were called late at night on 4/30/2023
Don't be deceived...
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C6Aplbdds6y/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.