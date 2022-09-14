Spike Protein Shedding Is Real

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ktv69e1
09/07/2022 Dr. Pierre Kory: The shedding of spike proteins is real. I have used ivermectin in a few cases to treat patients exposed to spike protein shedding and have achieved significant results