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Former Pfizer Employee: Graphene Oxide TRUTH BOMB 😱
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30 views • September 25, 2021
Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, came forward with indisputable documentation that should be shared with the ENTIRE WORLD! Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on July 28th 2021.
The inoculation being referred to as ‘COVID Vaccines’ is a poisonous death sentence, and nobody should subject themselves to the shots. We have gone back and forth with fact-checkers and some independent researchers who have attempted to debunk the findings of Spanish Researchers called Laquinta Columna, originally broken here on the Stew Peters Show by Dr. Jane Ruby, that video revealing that Graphene Oxide, a toxic poison was found in the Pfizer vaccines. Those researchers later found that the same applied to Moderna and Astrazeneca is being tested as a result of our reporting of the truth here. USA Today, Lead Stories, all funded by the cabal were all over me all over Dr. Ruby and out-and-out calling us liars for reporting those findings to the world in a video that has soared well over a million views on Rumble. We have sought the input of many medical experts and world-renowned doctors who have all confirmed that report. On Twitter, you may have recently been following the hashtag PfizerLeak, we want to know what’s in them, if this was pre-planned, who’s behind all of it and what to believe, so today we’re going to get the confirmation we need.
Mirrored from:
DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID ‘Vaccine’
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine/
Karen Kingstons provided PROOF (PowerPoint)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.01-01.06-redvoicemedia-61069c71579fe.pptx
Part 2: Kingston joins Stew Peters, and brings the receipts! Kingston reveals how the FDA “approval” is sure to be the “checkmate” move to end the shots that have caused unprecedented injury and death, worldwide.
Kingston shared slides and brought the receipts that document everything she states in her BOMBSHELL claims during her exclusive and revealing deliver of damnation to Big Pharma, and those responsible for pushing these injections onto a global population.
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on August 25th 2021.
Mirrored from:
Former Pfizer Employee: “Checkmate. Game Over. We WIN”
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/former-pfizer-employee-checkmate-game-over-we-win/
Karen Kingstons provided Slides (PowerPoint)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.25-07.20-redvoicemedia-61269807e3015.pptx
Part 3: Well, you obviously knew it wasn’t going to stop with the dangerous injections being called “COVID-19 vaccines”, no matter how many boosters they try to push out. They say the mRNA technology in these shots could be used to create vaccines for diseases that never had them before. Diseases like cancer, HIV, you name it. And once those vaccines exist, mandates are sure to come in their wake, even though we’re still finding out new things almost every day about this deadly concoction that they’re still trying to force into every arm they can find, willing or unwilling. Karen Kingston is a pharmaceutical and medical device analyst. She knows how the FDA process works, and the FDA process that was used for the supposedly newly-approved Pfizer vaccine disturbs her. Right now, you and everybody else can read the FDA’s approval letter and supplemental materials online. That’s your right as a U.S. citizen. But you can’t read everything in the letters. A lot of it has been redacted by the FDA. What are the mRNA ingredients of the vaccine? You can’t see them right now, and according to Kingston, the stated mRNA in the vaccine has been changed multiple times.
Not only that, but the new “Comirnaty” version of the vaccine, the one that is supposed to be in production from now on, doesn’t even have all its production facilities known to the public. Two of the seven are redacted from public view, and we want to know why. Kingston joined Stew on the show to discuss. Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on September 22 2021.
Mirrored from:
“Do NOT Allow Them to Inject Your Children”, BioTech Analyst Issues Chilling Warning
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/do-not-allow-them-to-inject-your-children-biotech-analyst-issues-chilling-warning/
The inoculation being referred to as ‘COVID Vaccines’ is a poisonous death sentence, and nobody should subject themselves to the shots. We have gone back and forth with fact-checkers and some independent researchers who have attempted to debunk the findings of Spanish Researchers called Laquinta Columna, originally broken here on the Stew Peters Show by Dr. Jane Ruby, that video revealing that Graphene Oxide, a toxic poison was found in the Pfizer vaccines. Those researchers later found that the same applied to Moderna and Astrazeneca is being tested as a result of our reporting of the truth here. USA Today, Lead Stories, all funded by the cabal were all over me all over Dr. Ruby and out-and-out calling us liars for reporting those findings to the world in a video that has soared well over a million views on Rumble. We have sought the input of many medical experts and world-renowned doctors who have all confirmed that report. On Twitter, you may have recently been following the hashtag PfizerLeak, we want to know what’s in them, if this was pre-planned, who’s behind all of it and what to believe, so today we’re going to get the confirmation we need.
Mirrored from:
DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID ‘Vaccine’
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine/
Karen Kingstons provided PROOF (PowerPoint)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.01-01.06-redvoicemedia-61069c71579fe.pptx
Part 2: Kingston joins Stew Peters, and brings the receipts! Kingston reveals how the FDA “approval” is sure to be the “checkmate” move to end the shots that have caused unprecedented injury and death, worldwide.
Kingston shared slides and brought the receipts that document everything she states in her BOMBSHELL claims during her exclusive and revealing deliver of damnation to Big Pharma, and those responsible for pushing these injections onto a global population.
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on August 25th 2021.
Mirrored from:
Former Pfizer Employee: “Checkmate. Game Over. We WIN”
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/former-pfizer-employee-checkmate-game-over-we-win/
Karen Kingstons provided Slides (PowerPoint)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.25-07.20-redvoicemedia-61269807e3015.pptx
Part 3: Well, you obviously knew it wasn’t going to stop with the dangerous injections being called “COVID-19 vaccines”, no matter how many boosters they try to push out. They say the mRNA technology in these shots could be used to create vaccines for diseases that never had them before. Diseases like cancer, HIV, you name it. And once those vaccines exist, mandates are sure to come in their wake, even though we’re still finding out new things almost every day about this deadly concoction that they’re still trying to force into every arm they can find, willing or unwilling. Karen Kingston is a pharmaceutical and medical device analyst. She knows how the FDA process works, and the FDA process that was used for the supposedly newly-approved Pfizer vaccine disturbs her. Right now, you and everybody else can read the FDA’s approval letter and supplemental materials online. That’s your right as a U.S. citizen. But you can’t read everything in the letters. A lot of it has been redacted by the FDA. What are the mRNA ingredients of the vaccine? You can’t see them right now, and according to Kingston, the stated mRNA in the vaccine has been changed multiple times.
Not only that, but the new “Comirnaty” version of the vaccine, the one that is supposed to be in production from now on, doesn’t even have all its production facilities known to the public. Two of the seven are redacted from public view, and we want to know why. Kingston joined Stew on the show to discuss. Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on September 22 2021.
Mirrored from:
“Do NOT Allow Them to Inject Your Children”, BioTech Analyst Issues Chilling Warning
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/do-not-allow-them-to-inject-your-children-biotech-analyst-issues-chilling-warning/
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