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Blogging professional videoproduction
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62 views • January 10, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://coub.com/violettawennman
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Violetta. Children's model (Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria. Since the age of 18, the model "NU" is the Netherlands.
Professionally scenic, pop genres. Professionally dancing, vocals. Imitation of a voice.
I take part in performances in Russia.
Faculty of Film Industry and Arts.
COME in, Subscribe, Like, Comment, Come in again =))) FRIENDS, I'M GLAD TO SEE EVERYONE ON MY CHANNEL)
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
Thank you;)
Attention! I cooperate with video studios CMCproduction & SmartREC
In addition to my videos, I publish on the channel special editorial versions of these video studios for Ship Shard blogs
Ship Shard blogs WELCOME
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://twitter.com/ShipShard7
https://www.instagram.com/shipshard7/
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
VIDEOPRODUCTION CMCproduction & SmartREC (Producer, Director, Videographer)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
https://coub.com/violettawennman
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Violetta. Children's model (Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria. Since the age of 18, the model "NU" is the Netherlands.
Professionally scenic, pop genres. Professionally dancing, vocals. Imitation of a voice.
I take part in performances in Russia.
Faculty of Film Industry and Arts.
COME in, Subscribe, Like, Comment, Come in again =))) FRIENDS, I'M GLAD TO SEE EVERYONE ON MY CHANNEL)
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
Thank you;)
Attention! I cooperate with video studios CMCproduction & SmartREC
In addition to my videos, I publish on the channel special editorial versions of these video studios for Ship Shard blogs
Ship Shard blogs WELCOME
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://twitter.com/ShipShard7
https://www.instagram.com/shipshard7/
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
VIDEOPRODUCTION CMCproduction & SmartREC (Producer, Director, Videographer)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
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