DR VERNON COLEMAN ON THE RICHIE ALLEN SHOW 8/2/2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Info that matters.
GGT
2796 subscribers
Dr. Vernon Coleman joins Richie every Monday to provide the alternative point of view on coronavirus, from lockdowns to vaccines. Today, Vernon looks at the worrying rise in covid vaccine injuries. Reports are coming in from around the world. Vernon explains to Richie what he thinks might be going on.