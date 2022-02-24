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あるはずのものがない"あの時あの場所"
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108 views • February 24, 2022
最悪な間違いだった...（目覚めはじめたアメリカ兵）
https://youtu.be/R4Z1avRGWiU
いかにして戦争をでっちあげるか...（軍事大国アメリカ）
https://youtu.be/1kRdbzEa30E
LOVE&peace①
https://www.brighteon.com/bd290f94-2da9-48fa-8a34-6ee3158f736a
https://youtu.be/R4Z1avRGWiU
いかにして戦争をでっちあげるか...（軍事大国アメリカ）
https://youtu.be/1kRdbzEa30E
LOVE&peace①
https://www.brighteon.com/bd290f94-2da9-48fa-8a34-6ee3158f736a
Keywords
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