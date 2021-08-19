© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NURSES WENT FROM HEROES TO ZEROS - AT LEAST THE ONES REFUSING TO TAKE THE DEPOPULATION JAB [2021-08-14] - PAUL GREENWOOD (VIDEO)
Follow
3
Share
Report
70 views • August 19, 2021
NURSES WENT FROM HEROES TO ZEROES - AT LEAST THE ONES REFUSING TO TAKE THE DEPOPULATION JAB [2021-08-14] - PAUL GREENWOOD (VIDEO)
Paul is a Registered Nurse (RN) in the state of Commiefornia. Nurses were praised as heroes when the so-called Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic started. California Hospitals furloughed half to three-quarters of their staff, and refused to take in normal hospital patients, while the remaining nurses still at work started making Tik Tok dance videos to help pass all the down time. The very few elderly people that showed up sick with Flu like symptoms were denied working treatments such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, and instead were put on ventilators that blew out their lungs and killed them. After seeing all the government deceit and deception, most Medical Workers are not about to "blindly" follow the Covidiot Sheeple that are taking the Covid Vaxxes, even if they get fired. Medical Workers are moving to red states to work in the health care field again, or will start a different career, but most, like Paul, WILL NOT BE TAKING THE GENE ALTERING TREATMENT (known as THE FINAL SOLUTION and the MARK OF THE BEAST), that is being falsely pushed as a vaccine.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Paul Greenwood (aka PaulGreenwood87) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@paulgreenwood87?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Paul is a Registered Nurse (RN) in the state of Commiefornia. Nurses were praised as heroes when the so-called Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic started. California Hospitals furloughed half to three-quarters of their staff, and refused to take in normal hospital patients, while the remaining nurses still at work started making Tik Tok dance videos to help pass all the down time. The very few elderly people that showed up sick with Flu like symptoms were denied working treatments such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, and instead were put on ventilators that blew out their lungs and killed them. After seeing all the government deceit and deception, most Medical Workers are not about to "blindly" follow the Covidiot Sheeple that are taking the Covid Vaxxes, even if they get fired. Medical Workers are moving to red states to work in the health care field again, or will start a different career, but most, like Paul, WILL NOT BE TAKING THE GENE ALTERING TREATMENT (known as THE FINAL SOLUTION and the MARK OF THE BEAST), that is being falsely pushed as a vaccine.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Paul Greenwood (aka PaulGreenwood87) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@paulgreenwood87?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.