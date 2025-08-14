BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Liberation of Shcherbinovka in the DPR - Over 265 UKR soldiers were eliminated
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1304 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 1 day ago

MAJOR VICTORY IN DONBASS: The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing the liberation of Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

🔥 Over 265 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated, along with three artillery pieces including a US-made M777 howitzer.

Adding:  Russian pop star Shaman to perform in Pyongyang on (North) Korea’s Liberation Day. 

Russian singer Yaroslav Dronov, known as Shaman, is ready to take the stage in Pyongyang on August 15 for a special performance celebrating Korean Liberation Day.

The day marks the anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945.

The singer shared the news on Channel One, expressing his excitement ahead of the event.

Along with his band and crew, Shaman will tour the capital before rehearsals, joining a Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy