MAJOR VICTORY IN DONBASS: The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing the liberation of Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

🔥 Over 265 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated, along with three artillery pieces including a US-made M777 howitzer.

Adding: Russian pop star Shaman to perform in Pyongyang on (North) Korea’s Liberation Day.

Russian singer Yaroslav Dronov, known as Shaman, is ready to take the stage in Pyongyang on August 15 for a special performance celebrating Korean Liberation Day.

The day marks the anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945.

The singer shared the news on Channel One, expressing his excitement ahead of the event.

Along with his band and crew, Shaman will tour the capital before rehearsals, joining a Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev.