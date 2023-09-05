Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Are We Too Afraid of Germs? Immunologist Dr. Steven Templeton | Clip
In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Steven Templeton, professor of immunology at Indiana University School of Medicine and the author of a new book, “Fear of a Microbial Planet: How a Germophobic Safety Culture Makes Us Less Safe.”


Could our fear and excessive avoidance of germs and microbes actually be backfiring? And how will the rise of what Dr. Templeton calls a “safety culture” impact future generations?


🔵 Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/Y0902StevenTempleton



🔵NEW DOCUMENTARY: “Gotaways: The Hidden Border Crisis” 👉 https://ept.ms/3Kl9mTX

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

